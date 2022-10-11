Samsung is currently offering a free memory upgrade and up to $1,000 trade-in credit on its latest foldables

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year is live with great deals on various categories. But the eCommerce giant isn’t the only one hosting a sale event today and tomorrow. Samsung has also announced a competing TV & Mobile sale with amazing deals on its latest foldables, the iconic Frame TV, Neo QLED 8K TVs, and more.

If you’ve been holding off on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 purchase so far, now might be the best time to hit that buy button. That’s because Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on both devices, which means that you can get the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB model. In case you opt for the top-end 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company will give you a flat $350 or $150 discount instead. But that’s not all.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get a free memory upgrade and up to $1,000 trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now! Buy at Samsung.com

For those with an old device to trade in, Samsung is also offering up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $700 credit for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. These offers also apply to the Bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can get an additional $100 off if you choose one of the recommended options (only available in 256GB unlocked). While Amazon is also offering discounts on Samsung’s latest foldables, the offers on Samsung’s website are slightly better if you go with the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 right now! Buy at Samsung.com

You can claim these deals right away by clicking on the links provided above. Note that the offers only last until October 12, so make sure you grab them as soon as possible.

Will you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during Samsung’s sale event? Which model will you go with and why? Let us know in the comments section below.