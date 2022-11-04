After rolling out two beta builds of One UI 5 based on Android 13 to its latest foldables in the last few weeks, Samsung is now rolling out a fresh beta build to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users. The latest update brings additional bug fixes to the devices, including a fix for the battery drain issue in the previous beta release.

Like One UI 5 beta 2 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest beta update (firmware version ZVK1) packs the Android security patches for November 2022. It is rolling out to users in the U.S., South Korea, and India, and it should reach your device in the coming days if you're enrolled in the One UI 5 beta program. As per a screenshot of the changelog shared by XDA Senior Member Barmenchik, the third One UI 5 beta update for the foldables includes the following changes:

Bugs that have been fixed Battery consumption fast Forced close when setting the shortcuts on both sides while editing the lock screen Korean is not entered when connecting BT keyboards Status bar disappear Samsung Pay does not run as a gesture in a folding state Camera app forced close Cover screen ratio and function error Other minor bug fixes



Samsung still hasn't shared details about the security vulnerabilities addressed in the November 2022 Android security patches. Google hasn't updated the Android security bulletin either, but we expect the company to publish it next week. We'll share more details about the November 2022 patches as soon as Google updates its documentation.

Have you received One UI 5 beta 3 on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Did you notice any battery life improvements after installing the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung Community forums, Reddit