The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might also come with an integrated S Pen, leaving no scope for a Note revival

Although Samsung added S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year, the company didn’t provide an integrated S Pen slot on the device. As a result, users had to buy Samsung’s official S Pen case to carry around the S Pen Fold Edition with their devices. This turned out to be an inefficient solution as the case added unnecessary bulk and didn’t provide enough protection for the cover screen with the S Pen in place. On top of that, Samsung didn’t ship the device with the S Pen Fold Edition, which ended up making the entire package a bit too expensive. To address these issues, Samsung is now reportedly planning to offer an integrated S Pen on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to a recent report from The Elec, industry sources familiar with Samsung’s plans say that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an integrated S Pen slot. In addition, the report reveals that the device will feature a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch cover screen. This means that it will likely have the same footprint as its predecessor, which had a 7.55-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover screen, making the addition of an integrated S Pen slot an impressive feat.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Samsung will likely use the Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) technique to attach a digitizer to the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s OLED panel and, therefore, eliminate the need to provide a built-in battery on the S Pen. This should, in theory, shrink the size of the S Pen enough to make it fit inside the phone’s chassis. Since Samsung has already integrated an S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and plans to do the same on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a Galaxy Note revival now seems improbable.

The report also shares some details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, claiming that it will feature a 6.7-inch foldable display and a 1.9-inch cover screen. That’s only a minor improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which comes with a 6.7-inch foldable display and a 1.83-inch cover screen.

At the moment, we don’t have more details about Samsung’s next-gen foldables. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.