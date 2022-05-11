The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks eerily familiar in these leaked renders

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen multiple leaks about Samsung’s fourth-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the leaks revealed a couple of design and hardware details about the upcoming devices, they have not showcased what they might actually look like upon release. That changes today, thanks to renowned leaker OnLeaks.

OnLeaks has shared leaked renders (via Smartprix) of Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As you can see in the attached images, the device looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, except for some minor tweaks to the camera island and aspect ratio. The device drops the pill-shaped camera island in favor of a more minimal design, like the one found on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also seems to be flatter than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a bit wider, giving it a boxier look. This falls in line with a recent leak claiming that Samsung has tweaked the aspect ratio of both the external and main displays. Other noteworthy design elements spotted in the renders include speaker grilles on the top and bottom edges, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, OnLeaks has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. It will measure 155 x 130 x 7.1mm when unfolded. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 measured 67.1 x 158.2 x 14.4mm when folded and 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm unfolded. This means that while the device will offer the same screen sizes as its predecessor, it will be a bit thicker overall.

While the latest leak doesn’t shed any light on the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s hardware, previous leaks suggest that it will pack a 4,400mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and the same telephoto lens as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device will reportedly come in three color options — Beige, Black, and Gray.

Source: Smartprix