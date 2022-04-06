The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature the same telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung will launch its fourth-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — sometime later this year. While the company hasn’t shared any details about the devices so far, recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an integrated S Pen like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If a recent report from GalaxyClub is to be believed, the upcoming flagship foldable could also feature the same 3x telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 series.

For the unaware, Samsung did not offer any significant camera improvements on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device packed the same camera hardware as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S20, which was a big disappointment given its $1,800 price tag. However, according to the new leak, Samsung might finally be ready to give the Galaxy Z Fold lineup the camera upgrade it deserves.

The leak claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature the same 10MP 3x telephoto zoom camera as the Galaxy S22 series. If that turns out to be true, it will be a major improvement over the 12MP 2x telephoto camera found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the device will reportedly feature the same 10MP selfie shooter as its predecessor.

Sadly, the leak does not shed light on the remaining camera sensors. But that doesn’t mean Samsung won’t give the primary and ultra-wide cameras a spec bump. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature the same 50MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras as the Galaxy S22 series. However, we don’t have any evidence to confirm that at the moment.

We expect to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the months leading up to the launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

It’s worth noting that Samsung’s fourth-gen foldables might not be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The company recently dropped the ‘Z’ from its foldable branding in some regions, and there’s a chance Samsung might drop it entirely with the upcoming foldables.