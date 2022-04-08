The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Samsung will reportedly lift the covers off its fourth-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — in Q3 this year. While we’re still months away from the launch, leaks about the upcoming devices have already started popping up. For instance, earlier this week, we learned that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature the same 3x telephoto lens as the Galaxy S22 series. Now, a new report from Business Korea claims that Samsung will not offer an in-display fingerprint sensor on its next-gen foldables.

According to the report, several media outlets and industry insiders had previously predicted that Samsung would offer an in-display fingerprint scanner on its fourth-gen foldables based on a patent Samsung had filed with the World Intellectual Property Organizations (WIPO). While that may have been true, Samsung has reportedly reconsidered its decision now, and it now plans to offer side-mounted fingerprint scanners on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Like the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the one on the upcoming models will be integrated into the power button on the side. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner does make more sense on foldable phones as it lets users naturally unlock their devices while opening the display.

While Samsung may have given up on its plans to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, other OEMs are still exploring the option. According to recent reports, Vivo’s upcoming foldable, the Vivo X Fold, will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner both on the main and cover display. Vivo will announce the device early next week, and we can’t wait to see Vivo’s implementation.

Would you prefer an in-display fingerprint scanner over a side-mounted solution on a foldable? Let us know in the comments section below.

