If you're a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 owner in the US, be on the lookout, as the December security could be heading your way.

Samsung has been doing an excellent job squeezing out updates for a wide range of its handsets. The company has been squeezing out the December 2022 Android security update to a number of its Galaxy smartphones both internationally and in the United States, including, most recently, the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Now, the company is releasing an update for those with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and arrives to carrier locked models in the United States. According to SamMobile, the new update arrives as firmware version F721USQU1BVL9 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and comes in as firmware version F936USQU1BVL7 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While it will no doubt arrive to other carrier locked models in the near future, it is first making its debut on carrier locked models that are on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks.

For the most part, you should see an update notification pop up on your phone, be sure to check in the Settings menu, and head into the Software update section. If it's available, you should be able to download and install it over-the-air (OTA). If you have yet to see if on your supported Samsung smartphone, be patient, as it will arrive eventually. If you're adventurous, you can also choose to manually install the firmware update.

As the year comes to an end, most are already looking towards the future, wondering what kind of exciting new devices will arrive in 2023. If you're a fan of Samsung, you know that the Galaxy S23 series is waiting in the wings, along with the possibility of new Galaxy Book laptops. While that's just a small part of what might come, be sure to take a look at what we want to see from Samsung in 2023.

Source: SamMobile