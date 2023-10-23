Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1000 instant trade-in credit The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldables in the US and features a 7.6-inch main screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 4,400mAh battery. Right now, it can be had for a steal if you trade in an eligible device, knocking $1000 off for a limited time. $1800 at Samsung

If you've been following foldable smartphones for some time, you'll know that Samsung has pretty much dominated the genre, being one of the first to market with a retail product in the United States. Since then, it has released meaningful yet iterative updates to its Z Fold line, delivering a polished and refined experience.

With that said, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable smartphones that you can currently buy, and as you might expect, it also comes with a high price tag. At a starting price of $1890, this isn't your average smartphone, and the deals for this product come few and far between. Luckily, Samsung's offering an impressive trade-in promotion for the handset that can deliver $1000 in instant credit towards the purchase of the phone.

Of course, not every single device is going to net you that $1000 credit but during this sales period, Samsung is offering more than usual wth trade-ins, which means you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a sweet price. As far as what you're getting with this device, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, and has internal storage starting at 256GB, but going up to 1TB.

The handset has two beautiful displays, with the larger one coming in at 7.6-inches, and the other coming in at 6.2 inches. As far as performance of the displays, you're getting top-end specifications here with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 1750 nits. You're getting a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. The front camera setup for selfies deliver one 10MP and another 4MP sensor under the display.

As you can probably tell, you're getting a lot of phone here, and you won't be disappointed. In addition to the trade-in promotion, Samsung's also throwing in a few freebies here with free access to Adobe Lightroom, SiriusXM, Microsoft 365, and YouTube Premium. So if you've been contemplating buying a new phone, this deal is going to be right up your alley.