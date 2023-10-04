Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 This is Samsung's best foldable smartphone, and it features a 7.6-inch main screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and has a 4,400mAh battery. Right now, you can score this device for $300 less, bringing it down to an all-time low. $1500 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is widely considered to be one of the best foldable smartphones out on the market. This year's release is an iterative update from last year's model, but it still brings notable changes like a new processor and hinge. Of course, when you're dealing with foldables, you're going to also need to look at the sky-high prices, with most tablet style foldables coming in above $1000.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is no different, with Samsung commanding a high price for its premium device, coming in at $1800. While this price might be worth it to some, it's an awful lot for most, so it's always great to find a good deal on the handset if you can. With that said, we've managed to locate the Z Fold 5 on Amazon for just $1500, which is $300 less than its MSRP, and also its lowest price it's been from the retailer.

The handset comes powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. You also get an impressive camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. When it comes to battery life, you can expect all-day use with the 4400mAh capacity battery, and can also take advantage of quick charging features that will have you topped up in no time.

You'll also have three colors to choose from like Phantom Black, Icy Blue, and Cream. As stated before, this is the best foldable out right now and being able to purchase it at a discounted price with its current $300 discount, makes this promotion an absolute steal.