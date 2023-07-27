Key Takeaways Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, featuring new hinges, and a new cover display for the latter.

The company has conducted rigorous tests on these devices, ensuring durability and survival in extreme conditions.

Customers can watch a video showcasing the tests, and take advantage of great deals and trade-in offers during the preorder period.

Preorders are now live for Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. While at first glance, things look similar to the previous models, there are some notable differences like a new hinge, and also a new cover display in the case of the Z Flip 5.

Despite the company bringing its new fifth-generation foldables to market, it's been diligent in the path leading up to this moment, eager to provide consumers with the best experience possible. In an effort to make this possible, the brand puts its devices through rigorous tests, some of which can be seen in a newly published video.

Samsung has released a new video that shows off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 going through a barrage of tests, pushing each device to the brink. Whether it's testing the hinge with an exaggerated fold test, checking durability by subjecting the handsets to drops and tumbles, or exposing the units to the elements — Samsung has made sure that its devices can survive even the worst conditions.

Of course, if you want to see what kinds of abuse your handset goes through before it comes to market, you can always check out the video above. If you're convinced that the phones are right for you, be sure to pop in your preorder and take advantage of all the great deals available.