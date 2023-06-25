Weeks ahead of their expected launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next month, the design and full spec sheets of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldables have been leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination. The event, which will be held at the end of July in Seoul, South Korea, will also see the launch of several other devices from Samsung, including the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3.

The leaks come courtesy of SnoopyTech, and showcase both devices in all their glory. Starting off with the Z Fold 5 renders, the device looks pretty similar to the Fold 4, thanks largely to the vertical triple-camera setup at the back and a centrally-located punch-hole camera cutout in the front. On the inside, the device seems to have minimal bezels, while the volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right edge.

The Z Flip 5, however, seems to look a lot different from its predecessor, thanks largely to the large cover screen upfront, reminiscent of the Moto Razr+. The dual-camera module on the front is also now horizontal instead of vertical, making it look even more like Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable for this year. Apart from that, the device seems to have flat sides and a central punch-hole cutout on the main display.

Coming to the specs, the Fold 5 is rumored to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution and dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz and goes down to as low as 1Hz. On the outside, it will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2316 x 904 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Fold 5 will ship with a 4400mAh battery, and run Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. It will also be rated IPX8 for water resistance.

Imaging options are said to include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto shooter. It will also have a 4MP (f/1.0) under-display camera on the inside, as well as a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie-camera on the outside. Connectivity options will include an NFC chip, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C 3.2 port. The device will also have dual-SIM functionality with a nanoSIM and an eSIM support. It is said to be available in three distinct colors, including Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue. The Fold 5 will measure 6.71 cm x 15.49 cm x 1.34 cm, and weigh 253 grams.

Coming to the Z Flip 5, it's said to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate (1-120Hz) and a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution. On the outside, it’s said to have a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 secondary display (1-120Hz) that will help users quickly check notifications, start and pause music, take selfies with the rear cameras, and more. Like the Fold 5, it will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but will only include 8GB of RAM. It will be available in 265GB and 512GB storage options.

On the imaging side, the Flip 5 is said to sport a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera alongside a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter on the outside, as well as a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie-camera on the inside. It will sport a 3,700mAh battery and should also run Android 13 out of the box. Connectivity options on the Flip 5 will include USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual-SIM (nanoSIM and eSIM) support. It is said to be available in four colors, including Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite. The Flip 5 will be 7.19 cm long, 8.51 cm high, and 1.51 cm thick.