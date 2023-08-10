Key Takeaways The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a better hinge that allows it to shut perfectly flat without a gap, making it more durable than older models.

In durability tests, the Z Fold 5 stood up better than the Pixel Fold, with only light marks and scratches on the displays.

The Z Fold 5 handled a burn test and dust resistance test with ease, and it did not flex or break when subjected to intense pressure.

Unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event in South Korea last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is pretty similar to last year's Z Fold 4, but comes with a better hinge that allows it to shut perfectly flat without the unseemly gap seen in older Galaxy Z Fold models. Now, a new torture test conducted by a popular YouTuber suggests that it could also be one of the more durable folding phones you can buy right now.

Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel put the Z Fold 5 through his usual array of torturous durability tests, and the phone stood up to all of that much better than the Pixel Fold. Nelson started off with the scratch test on the outer display, which resulted in light marks at level 6 of Moh's scale of hardness, with deeper grooves at level 7. On the inner display, however, the test resulted in light scratches at level 2, with deeper marks at level 3, thanks to the use of plastic on the surface of the display.

The device was then subjected to the burn test, whereby the inner display with the plastic surface started melting after just a few seconds of being exposed to the open flame from a cigarette lighter. The display, however, remained functional despite the burn damage. When the flame was held up to the exterior display, it started showing clear signs of burn damage after just a few seconds. Once again, the display remained functional, but the burnt area never fully recovered, with the burn mark seemingly becoming permanent.

Nelson then tested the Fold 5's dust resistance by sprinkling it with a generous amount of dirt, mixed with sand and rock fragments. As it turned out, the device handled it with ease, despite not having an official dust-resistance rating. Then came the dreaded bend test, which absolutely destroyed the Pixel Fold, snapping the frame in half and killing the display for good. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is made of sterner stuff, as it did not flex even one bit when Nelson tried to bend it while closed.

The device was then opened and bent backwards to see if either the frame or the hinge will give away under intense pressure. However, the Fold 5 survived the bend test with flying colors. If Nelson's tests are anything to go by, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should one of the most durable folding phones in the market this year, and it could potentially help it gain more buyers in the face of growing competition in the foldables market.