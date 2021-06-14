Here’s when Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Watch could launch

It seems that Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Watch are just around the corner, as evidenced by the rumor mill churning out tidbits at breakneck pace. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was widely considered the best foldable smartphone when it was released, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch is considered one of the best smartwatches available. Thanks to a pair of leaks, we may have an idea for when the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 will release.

Unfortunately, we can’t conclusively tell you when the products will launch, as there doesn’t even seem to be a consensus among leakers about the launch date. The contradictory leaks for the launch dates come from leakers Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. Prosser says that the next Z Flip and the next Z Fold will launch on the 27th of August, while the next Galaxy Watches (the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4) will launch on the 11th of August. However, Max Weinbach, in a cryptic tweet, implied that all four devices will be released on the 3rd of August (he later followed up by saying he meant “announced”). Given the track records of both these leakers, it’s likely that at least one of them is right, but nothing is ever concrete. It could be that August 3rd will be the announcement date (ie. Galaxy Unpacked) followed by the products going on sale on August 11th (for the Galaxy Watch 4 series) and August 27th (for the new foldables) respectively. Either way, all three of these dates are ones to look forward to, and we’ve marked them on our calendar for now.

As for what to expect on these dates, we don’t have much information to share as Samsung has thus far done a good job at keeping leaks under wraps. For instance, there’s not a whole lot of information currently available about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it is possible that it will come with an under-display camera. It may also have S-Pen support (without a slot to hold it), though that depends on whether or not the display can withstand being pressed against. We’ve also seen a fairly sketchy leak of what might be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Sadly, we have even less information to share about the Z Flip 3, except that it’ll be a clamshell foldable.

Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy Watches have basically been confirmed to launch with the new version of Wear OS. At I/O, Samsung announced its partnership with Google to rebuild the smartwatch OS, and they also committed to launching new hardware with the software. Early rumors suggested it’ll have a blood glucose monitor, but that seems to have been scrapped.

There’s not a whole lot else about the products that know of currently, but either way, it’s likely that the launches will be happening sometime in August.

This article was updated at 2:11 PM ET with added clarification from Max Weinbach.