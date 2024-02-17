Key Takeaways A YouTuber bought a tiny Game Boy, powered by Raspberry Pi, off AliExpress for £67.

The device recreates the Game Boy experience well, with a on-off switch in the original spot.

The device also has a mini SD card holder for ROMs, a lanyard holder, and is small enough to attach to a keyring.

Handheld consoles are all the rage right now, but retro gamers will remember a time when these devices were truly "pocket-sized." If you yearn for the days of smaller consoles, a YouTuber may have the answer for you. They've managed to get their hands on a tiny Game Boy replica called the "Game Boy Mini", and the entire thing is powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller.

A fully functional tiny Game Boy running on Raspberry Pi

You can see the unit for yourself via Elliot Coll on YouTube. He states that he purchased it off of AliExpress for £67 (about $89) and its total height is about the same size as the original Game Boy's screen. However, the tiny device does recreate the Game Boy experience to near-perfection.

For one, the on-and-off switch is exactly where you'd expect it; at the top-left of the device, just above the screen. Once it's turned on, the little "Battery" indicator lights up. And the "cartridge" you slot into the back is actually a well-disguised SD card holder, where all of the game ROMs are loaded into the system. All of this is bundled into a package with its own lanyard holder, small enough to add to a keyring or hang off of a belt.

Elliot Colt doesn't recommend you do extended play sessions with this device; after all, it's so tiny that your fingers may end up cramping up if you try doing an hour-long Tetris binge. But in terms of showing off the kind of cool things you can do with a Raspberry Pi, it acts as a great inspiration to get people thinking about how they can bring the past into the future.