You know, there are plenty of Nintendo consoles that game with an alarm clock function, but I never really used them. I remember the Nintendo DS had a system where you could set an alarm and it would wake you up with some cheerful chirps, but these days, I just have my phone do all the heavy lifting. Well, I might just go back on that, as someone has turned a Game Boy into a stylish alarm clock, and it uses my one weakness: e-ink displays.

This retro-themed Game Boy alarm clock uses a Pi Pico in a game cartridge

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user nodonthespot showed photographs of their new alarm clock. It uses an e-ink display and a Raspberry Pi Pico to display a retro-themed clock in an authentic Game Boy shell. It even uses the original console's speaker to make noises.

Eagle-eyed readers may notice that the game cartridge on the back read "Game Boy Advance" along the top, despite it being an original Game Boy game. That's because, as the creator revealed in an interview with Tom's Hardware, the Raspberry Pi Pico is tucked within the game itself; however, the creator really didn't want to cannibalize a legitimate Game Boy cartridge to get the job done, so they opted for a fake copy instead. And before you think it, yes, nodonthespot considered making a playable Game Boy with the e-ink display, but the refresh rate is way too slow for any meaningful gameplay.

If you fancy reliving the good old days of portable gaming but don't have (or don't want to use) a legitimate Game Boy, why not try an Analogue Pocket instead? They're essentially a Game Boy if it was designed this side of the 21st century, and they even work with your original cartridges. Then, you can check out these 10 classic Game Boy games you probably haven't played, but should .