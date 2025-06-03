Gaming as a hobby is appearing to get more expensive. With the rise in prices for hardware and other aspects of video games, everyone is going to have to shell out more to engage with their favorite pastime. However, while the price of home game consoles and PC gaming has increased over time, one aspect of video games that's attracting a lot of debate is the price of individual releases. Not that long ago, it felt like $60 would be enough to buy most new releases that would come out at retail. But now it seems some developers are aiming to reach an $80 price point for their newest releases. And most players are not happy about it.

Much of this has to do with the changing economic times of the world, but most of what affects video games comes from within the industry itself. And as people struggle with the reality of games costing more, some developers are trying to be as honest as possible about why their games will garner a higher price tag. Change is coming in a very real way, and it's going to affect how everyone engages with video games as a hobby. But what are the legitimate reasons why games will cost more money? Here's how developers are trying to justify why games costing $80 moving forward are the right move for everyone.

Higher development costs

It costs more to make games