Summary Game developers are warning users not to install Nvidia driver 572.XX for RTX 40 and 30 series.

Recent Nvidia drivers have caused issues like frame drops, stuttering, black screen bugs, and game crashes.

Developers recommend using driver version 566.36 for RTX 40 series and newer for a smoother gameplay experience.

You know, I have the sneaking suspicion that game drivers are meant to improve performance, not make it worse. However, you wouldn’t be able to tell given how Nvidia’s drivers have been performing lately. It’s getting to the point where even game developers, who usually spend their time wrestling their userbase into downloading the latest drivers, are now asking people to do the reverse.

Game developers warn their users about installing Nvidia driver 572.XX for RTX 40 and 30 series

As spotted by WccfTech, game companies are now suggesting that people don’t install the latest Nvidia drivers and roll them back if they’ve already downloaded them. For example, here’s an entry from the latest InZoi patch notes:

◆ Notes on Graphics Drivers We’d also like to share the recommended graphics driver versions to help ensure a smoother gameplay experience, especially in response to recent issues reported in certain environments. If you are using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU, please check the following: - RTX 50 Series → Driver version 572.83 (latest) - RTX 40 Series → Driver version 566.36 (released December 2024) ※ Using driver versions 572.xx or later may result in occasional frame drops or stuttering - RTX 30 Series or earlier → Latest driver recommended ※ If issues persist, we recommend installing version 566.36

So, what’s the issue? Well, Nvidia’s GPU drivers have been less than stable as of late. The issues began with the new RTX 50 series, where people reported that a black screen bug was bricking their GPUs. This then leaked into the GTX 40 and 30 series, alongside stability issues with people’s computers and games crashing.

As such, if you noticed your Nvidia-based PC has been acting weirdly lately, double-check to see if you have the 572 driver update installed and roll it back to 566 if you do. If you're stuck on how to do that, check out our guide on how to roll back Nvidia drivers on your Windows PC, which will guide you through the process of identifying your driver version and rolling it back.