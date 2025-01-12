Outfitting your computing lab with a new storage server can be quite thrilling, regardless of whether you’ve bought a top-of-the-line NAS unit or assembled one using your PC-building skills. With modern NAS hardware and operating systems housing more than enough firepower for a file-sharing-cum-backup server, there are plenty of cool things you can pull off using your storage system.

Hosting game servers for multiplayer games is one such project. Depending on the genre of titles you enjoy, you can switch between different tools to power LAN parties using your storage solution.

4 MineOS/Minecraft Server package

For all your spelunking and building needs

With Minecraft still retaining a huge player base more than a decade after its triumphant release, it’s no wonder that the NAS ecosystem has different server apps built specifically to help you host customized lobbies for the bestselling title.

If you’re on a TrueNAS or Unraid system, a MineOS server provides a relatively simple setup process for Minecraft, as both operating systems include MineOS containers in their app stores. But for tinkerers who don't mind working with virtual machines and terminal commands, you can also run a private server using the official Minecraft Server package.

3 PufferPanel

An easy-to-configure server platform