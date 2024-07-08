Key Takeaways Latency, not just internet speed, is crucial for online gaming.

Lower latency (ping) provides a smoother gaming experience, while high latency causes issues like difficulty landing hits.

Improving latency involves troubleshooting hardware and optimizing server selection.

Most modern games contain an online element in one form or another. Sometimes it’s nothing more than the ability to patch bugs and rebalance mechanics, but more often than not, it’s online multiplayer. Competitive titles such as Fortnite and Counter-Strike 2 require constant (and solid) internet connections, while games like Elden Ring let players aid friends or stab them in the back... but only if you can connect to them online.

Traditional logic states that internet speed is crucial for these kinds of titles, especially when you have to install updates or download the current state of battle maps. To keep upload and download speeds as fast as possible, you can go for a speedy Wi-Fi router or an Ethernet connection, but online gaming truly lives and dies on latency.

Related Should you wire your entire house, or use a mesh network? If you need network coverage throughout the whole house, a mesh system is an easy solution, but running Ethernet can give you better performance

What is latency?

Speed measures how quickly you download data, while latency measures how quickly your computer requests data

Download speeds and bandwidth are the selling points of many modems and routers. Generally speaking, wired connections tend to be faster and more reliable than Wi-Fi signals. However, Wi-Fi allows for greater flexibility and mobility, connecting multiple devices without the need for cables. Faster download speeds result in quicker buffering of YouTube videos, while higher bandwidth means more devices can stream videos simultaneously without significant slowdowns. For gaming, the stability and low latency of the connection are more important than whether it is wired or wireless, with wired connections typically offering the best performance.

Close

Latency, sometimes referred to as “lag” or “ping,” is the amount of time it takes for a device to communicate with another device or server. For example, latency is the time it takes for your computer to tell YouTube that you want to watch a video and for YouTube’s server to start sending the video data. Generally, latency is fast and measured in milliseconds (ms). Like golf scores, lower is better. In gaming, you want your latency to be as close to zero milliseconds as possible. However, achieving zero latency is impossible because it includes general server-side data processing time. As long as your latency is 100ms or less, you’re good to game. For an experience with minimal input delay, aim for 20 to 40ms or less.

What does latency affect?

You can't move in an online game unless you tell a server you want to move

As previously stated, most people who purchase routers and modems are concerned about download/upload speeds, as they determine how much data you can send in a set amount of time. The higher the speed, the faster you can download games and patches. These speeds are also crucial for streaming, since you are constantly beaming gameplay onto a server that other people can watch, and they can likewise provide a constant stream of comments. If you want audiences to see smooth, beautiful gameplay, you need high upload speeds. However, latency is king in online gaming, since you have to constantly communicate with the server in order to do anything within the game, even move through levels.