With the launch of Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs, frame generation was in the limelight once again — this time for all the wrong reasons. And the blame lies with no one but Nvidia, thanks to their misleading claims regarding Multi Frame Generation (MFG). When the review embargo was lifted for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, it became clear why consumers and the community in general were against AI-generated frames.

While gamers aren't too happy with the way frame generation "enhances" performance, they're more than accommodating of upscaling. Both of these technologies use workarounds to improve framerates, but upscaling does it in a way that doesn't create new problems of its own, at least not as much as frame generation. There are broadly three ways upscaling is objectively better than frame generation in gaming.

Related 5 reasons Nvidia's RTX 50 series hype is misplaced Nvidia's RTX 50 series is out, but the company is still keeping the real details under wraps

3 Upscaling is real, frame generation is fake

Frame gen can only get you so far