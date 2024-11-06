If you have an SBC, then chances are you've been looking at what you can do with it. There are a ton of incredible projects you can use it for (for both beginners and enthusiasts), but at the end of the day, an SBC is also just a computer in a single board. Because of that, there are games you can play on your SBC, and these are some of the best.

4 Emulators

Technically not a game, but lots of games

SBCs are great for emulation, specifically older consoles, and there's an entire online community on Reddit called SBCGaming dedicated to this kind of use case. Nowadays the subreddit is more aimed at gaming handhelds like the Anbernic RG35XXSP, but the premise is the same in that it's an SBC that can emulate older consoles.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is a great piece of kit for this kind of use case, as you can install Batocera on the Raspberry Pi 5 and turn it into a retro game console. You won't be playing games from the likes of the PlayStation 2 and the Wii, but the SNES, Dreamcast, Game Boy, and even some GameCube are certainly playable. It's definitely the best way to start gaming on your SBC, as you'll be able to play literally hundreds if not thousands of titles immediately.

If you're looking to game on an SBC, then emulation has to be your first port of call. It may not be particularly glamorous or may not be exactly what you had in mind, but it's the best gaming experience you'll get on an SBC. If your SBC is at your TV, for example, you could turn it into a Mario Kart machine, along with other multiplayer titles, too.

3 SuperTux

Super Mario, but Linux

If you want a little something different that's made by a passionate community, SuperTux is worth a look. It's basically a Linux-inspired Super Mario clone, and it's a lot of fun and runs on basically anything. It's a 2D side-scrolling game that people love on their SBCs, and it's completely free to play, too!

SuperTux is also on Steam, so if you want to install it as part of your Steam library then you can through the Steam store.

2 Minecraft

How you install it changes depending on the SBC

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, and for good reason. It's a phenomenal game that can be everything you want it to be. You can play it on most SBCs in some way, and the installation process will change depending on the SBC that you're using. To install Minecraft on the Raspberry Pi 5, you can use pi-apps for it.

Don't expect Minecraft on the Raspberry Pi to rival the gaming experience on your PC, but it works better than you'd expect from an SBC. If you're in a pinch, you can get your Minecraft fix on the go no matter where you are!

1 DOOM

Because of course

This one deserves to be on the list just because, well, of course, it does. DOOM runs on everything, and an SBC is probably nowhere near the weirdest thing that someone has played the iconic 1993 shooter. if you want to play any game on your SBC, DOOM is probably the first that you should take a look at playing.

To be clear, DOOM is an iconic game for sure, but it's also just an incredibly fun game that you can playon basically any SBC.