It's not uncommon for video game franchises to have a ton of sequels, with franchises like Final Fantasy Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed well into the double digits. But for every game that becomes a franchise, there are many more that have never seen a single sequel. For some games, they didn't due to poor sales and/or critical reception, but other well-liked--and in some cases profitable--games don't get sequels for one reason or another.

As for the games that made this list, they are excellent games with passionate fanbases that, for one reason or another, haven't had one. These games are also, at least in some ways, unique, providing enough of a reason for these specific games to be deserving of sequels. Most of these could feasibly actually get made, although in some cases a new developer would likely have to take over.