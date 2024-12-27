Ever since ray tracing became a mainstay in modern games, many gamers started believing that they couldn't enjoy peak gaming visuals without an Nvidia graphics card. While it's true that Nvidia still boasts superior ray tracing hardware compared to AMD, the performance difference isn't large enough to ruin your experience on the latter.

Of course, AMD's most powerful GPUs are unsuitable for a handful of demanding titles, but there are dozens of other games that run smoothly and look phenomenal on the latest Radeon GPUs. I've included 10 such recent titles on this list, based on the level of ray tracing implementation and my personal preference.

10 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

The oldest game on this list, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (SOTR), concluded Crystal Dymanics' Lara Croft trilogy with a satisfying conclusion. The game received ray tracing support around six months after its release, which enhanced its already top-notch visuals.

SOTR features only ray-traced shadows without additional ray-traced reflections or global illumination, so the performance impact of turning it on is comparatively low. This is partly why you can enjoy this game at high frame rates on various GPUs, not having to depend on a handful of Nvidia RTX graphics cards.

9 Metro Exodus (2019)

Not restricted to Nvidia RTX