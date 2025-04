There’s no worse feeling than realizing a game that could’ve changed your life sat in your backlog for years. And I don’t mean that lightly. These aren’t just good games — they’re great games. The kind you think about at night and wonder, “How did I not play this sooner?”

Whether it was skepticism, bad timing, or just plain ignorance, each of these fantastic single-player titles slipped through the cracks — until they didn’t. And once I finally hit 'play', it was game over — pun intended.

5 Dark Souls (Trilogy)

The Lands Between took me to Lordran