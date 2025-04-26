PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service for online play and free games, updated its ‘Last Chance to Play’ section going into May. Notably, 22 games that are currently offered for free download and play to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be removed on May 20, 2025.

PlayStation Plus has struggled to keep up with the content offerings of rival subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. While Xbox Game Pass focuses more on delivering a new game pipeline, PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers instead focus on access to PlayStation exclusive titles, classic games, and monthly giveaways.

What games are going away?