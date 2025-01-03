2025 is officially here, and with it, we know the announcement and launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is practically imminent at this point. The start of a new generation of consoles is always exciting, but with the Switch 2, it feels like a more momentous occasion than ever. Nintendo is riding the unwavering success of the original Switch, and with the increase in power that we expect from the new console, not only are Nintendo's own games going to look better than ever, third-party support has every reason to reach unprecedented levels for Nintendo consoles.

It needs to work out that way, too, if Nintendo wants to maintain that momentum going into the next generation. I've already talked about the games I think Nintendo needs for the Switch 2 to achieve its full sales potential, but today, I want to take a more personal look at what I want to see Nintendo (and its partners) do with the lineup of games on the Switch 2, whether it's in the launch year or later down the line.

10 A new 3D Mario game

It's a given, but still

Close

Mario may be one of the most overused brands in all of gaming, but even with many recent titles featuring the Italian plumber from New York, they're not all the same. The "3D Mario series", as one might call it, is a very different beast than anything we've seen in the last few years. The last 3D Mario game was Super Mario 3D + Bowser's Fury back in early 2021, and that was an enhanced port of a 2013 game with extra content. The last original game in the series was Super Mario Odyssey all the way back in October 2017, so we're long overdue for a new title from this development team.

I'm not exactly a creative individual, so it's hard to say where Nintendo will head with its next venture in the Mario world, but I think expanding on the concept of the Bowser's Fury portion of the aforemention title would be the perfect way to go. That was probably the most fun I ever had in a Mario game, and I stayed up until 6AM that weekend playing it to completion. Whether it's a fully open world like that or it follows a sandbox style more akin to Super Mario Odyssey, I think the next 3D Mario will be absolutely phenomenal. If Nintendo can conjure up new worlds that feel as unique and varied as what Odyssey offered, we'll be in for the best of times.

9 A new Donkey Kong game

We're long overdue

The last game in the Donkey Kong series, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, is quite possibly the best 2D platforming game ever made, and it's almost shocking that in the over 10 years since its launch, the franchise has received nothing more than a port to the Switch and an upcoming remaster of Donkey Kong Country Returns, a Wii game that already received a port to the Nintendo 3DS.

Of course, that last title was developed by Retro Studios, a team that's been busy working away on the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, so it's hard to say who can take up the mantle, but I would love to see a new game in the series that stays at that same level of quality. I can go either way about whether the game would be a 2D or 3D platformer, but considering we've only ever seen a 3D game in the series on the Nintendo 64, I think it would be great to see the format get a shot at redemption with much more capable hardware. Either way, I'll be one of the first in line to get whatever comes next in the Donkey Kong series, and I hope it happens sooner rather than later.

8 Amiibo Warriors

Wait, hear me out