We're already one month into 2025, but the games I'm most hyped about are still ahead of us. I can't say I was able to play too many titles in 2024, but starting this year, I'm committed to reducing my backlog without adding to it, i.e., by enjoying as many newer games as possible. This list will be about only those titles that are on my personal radar, so you might not find some popular entries here.

8 Assassin's Creed Shadows (March 20)

My return to Assassin's Creed