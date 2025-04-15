I’ve been playing video games since the age of two, with the yellow Beetle from Midtown Madness 2 being my first companion in the digital world. Now, 24 years later, I’ve racked up countless gaming experiences — some good, some bad, and some unforgettable. As a teen growing up during a time when gaming rapidly evolved, my benchmarks for a “perfect” game kept shifting. Sure, some of those games have aged like fine wine. But others? Not so much.

There was a time when a hack-and-slash like Daemon Vector would’ve cracked my top ten, but today it’s barely relevant. Just like that, there were times I went gaga over certain games, calling them masterpieces and handing them a mental 10/10, G.O.A.T. badge without hesitation. But with age and experience, I’ve come to accept that some of those so-called “perfect” games… weren’t really that perfect.

5 Cyberpunk 2077

A brilliant foundation, but the house is missing rooms