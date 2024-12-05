The PC vs. console debate is stale and pointless by now, but we can always agree on some things. In terms of superior graphics and performance, gaming PCs easily beat consoles, even modern ones. Despite upgraded specs and ray tracing now present on the latest generation of consoles, a good gaming PC is still the best way to experience games that prioritize next-gen visuals.

Additionally, a keyboard and mouse are arguably better suited to certain genres of games. Some games highlight these points better than others, so these are exactly the titles I want to discuss today. From single-player adventures to online multiplayer shooters, and next-gen RPGs to decade-old classics, let's shed some light on the games that make it clear that gaming PCs still outshine consoles.

Related The only 10 games that can justify the ray tracing tax Ray tracing comes with heavy financial and performance overheads. Here are the only titles that make it all worth it.

10 Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024)

It's the age of the PC

Close

Fans of the Dragon Age series were waiting for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for a long time, and most of them were delighted with what they got. The latest installment in the series not only comes with state-of-the-art visuals, but also an interesting story, likable characters, and improved combat. Even if you are new to the series, but love to sink hundreds of hours into engaging RPGs, this one should definitely be on your list.

Between consoles and PCs, the experience is far better on the latter, and not just because of the superior visuals. This type of game lends itself better to a keyboard and mouse than a controller. Plus, the extensive catalog of mods ensures consoles can never come close to the PC in terms of keeping the game fresh and replayable, long after players have exhausted the original content.