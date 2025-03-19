In the interest of transparency, I'll admit that I've never played GTA Online. I've just never been interested in continuing my Grand Theft Auto experience beyond what I've already been given in the full game. Half the fun of GTA, I've always thought, is just hopping back into the world that you've become so familiar with after the story is long over and doing whatever you want. And I don't need other online players coming in and messing with my fun.

As long as I've been playing video games, I've known Rockstar to be one of the best developers in this industry. I remember when we used to get multiple games published and developed by Rockstar in quick succession. It was a crazy pace to keep up, but there was a time when I would never have thought a year would go by without Rockstar releasing something new.

That was before the release of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. Since GTA V, Rockstar has made Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI. In the last decade, Rockstar has primarily been updating GTA Online, which means there are plenty of games that didn't deserve to be left in the past but were. Selfish as this list may be, here are the games I really wish Rockstar would have made instead of just updating GTA Online for a decade.

4 L.A. Noire 2

You don't need to be a detective to know this game should've been out years ago.