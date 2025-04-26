I have a massive Steam library with over 200 titles in my backlog. With that being said, I am always looking to expand the list and have been adding games to my wishlist left and right. It seems like there is always a new indie title that looks good enough to keep tabs on. Of course, there are plenty of titles that ultimately take way too long to come out. Because of this, I have completely given up on some games and no longer think they will be released anytime soon. I might just want to delete them since I haven't received any updates for a long time.

4 Kandyland

Full of spooks and animatronics