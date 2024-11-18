Gaming is a beloved form of entertainment for PC users, and happens to be one of the major motivations behind their passion for the latest graphics cards and gaming CPUs. While all kinds of games deserve love, most of the hype surrounds graphically impressive titles that aim to deliver total immersion to the player. And what better way to experience these titles than on an ultrawide monitor.

Ultrawide monitors allow you, the player, to better forget your surroundings and become one with the game. Some games are better suited to this unique experience than others, making your ultrawide gaming experience truly worthwhile.

Related The only 10 games that can justify the ray tracing tax Ray tracing comes with heavy financial and performance overheads. Here are the only titles that make it all worth it.

10 Firewatch (2016)

Watch the wilderness come alive

Close

In the idyllic yet desolate world of Firewatch, the atmosphere is everything. When you are trying to peel away the layers behind the central mystery of the game, the world needs to keep you hooked until the end. Firewatch manages to do this beautifully, while also allowing you the luxury of soaking in the sights now and then.

Playing this game in ultrawide heightens the immersion incredibly. As the forest wraps around your field of view, you are all the more aware of the gravity of your situation. The gorgeous yet haunting visuals are no longer just the backdrop, but start to seep into your mind as you explore the story and make your way to the revelations at the end.

You can never have enough of seeing more (courtesy of an ultrawide display) of the beautiful Wyoming wilderness crafted by Campo Santo. One of the most moving video games I've ever played, Firewatch is a rare gem that deserves to be played at least once.

7 Images 7 Images Close Firewatch A beautiful indie walking simulator in which you must confront loneliness and personal tragedy. $20 at Microsoft $20 at Steam

Related 10 brilliant PC games you can enjoy without a graphics card Don't have a graphics card? Don't worry, you can enjoy these iconic games on integrated graphics

9 The Long Dark (2017)

The longer your screen, the better