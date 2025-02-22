What makes a game truly timeless? Some games are bound by their era, fading as technology advances — and they were probably not memorable enough on other fronts to really stand the test of time. On the other hand, others remain as captivating today as they were at launch, perhaps even more so. A combination of tight gameplay, unforgettable storytelling, and a strong artistic vision makes some games timeless, and they remain just as engaging and immersive, even decades later.

Boasting masterful design, fluid controls, and an enduring atmosphere, these games feel as fresh now as they did on day one. These are classics that gamers swear by — ones that continue to inspire, entertain, and hold up, either on their own or through remasters and remakes, despite the ever-changing industry.

11 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Still gripping