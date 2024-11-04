Even six years after ray tracing debuted on graphics cards, we're still debating whether the performance overhead is worth the visual impact. Gamers must also consider the premium associated with the best graphics cards that deliver playable FPS at high resolutions with ray tracing turned on.

There might only be a handful of games that make ray tracing worth it, but their stunning visuals might justify the cost of a high-end GPU. If you're a fan of big-budget narrative experiences where visuals are a big part of the equation, these 10 games might convince you to pay the ray tracing tax.

10 Dying Light 2 Stay Human (2022)

Zombie horror with a fresh coat of paint

Close

Dying Light took all of us by surprise when it came out in 2015. Despite the zombie apocalypse genre suffering from fatigue, the game managed to deliver a fresh take on familiar tropes. The sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, naturally faced sky-high expectations, as gamers wanted Techland to recapture lighting in a bottle, recreating the sorrow and atmosphere of Harran.

The sequel received mostly positive reception, but it was no Dying Light. There's a bigger world to explore, more weapons to master, and more enemies to kill, but the story and overall feel of the game are lacking. However, it is technically superior to the first game, leveraging ray tracing to a great extent to craft a denser, more palpable world for players to get lost in.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying Light 2 Stay Human brings players back to the post-apocalyptic world of the first game, this time around in the city of Villedor. Parkour, combat, and exploration are as important as the first time around, complemented by stunning visuals. $24 at Steam $60 at Epic Games Store

9 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (2022)

The Spidey masterpiece arrives on PC

Marvel's Spider-Man originally delighted PlayStation gamers in 2018 when it came out on the PS4. I remember playing it on my console and loving every second of it, finishing the story in an uninterrupted frenzy. The once-exclusive title finally landed on the PC in 2022, remastered with PC-optimized graphics, including ray traced reflections and shadows.

The game was beautiful even in its original PS4 avatar, but ray tracing elevated it to a new level of immersion. Flying around in the city, admiring nighttime in New York, and playing countless side missions became more satisfying than ever. Although Spider-Man isn't the most intensive example of ray traced visuals, it remains one of the smartest ones.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Sony's epic Spidey tale finally comes to PC in its remastered form with all additional DLCs. Enjoy ray-traced visuals and PC-optimized graphics to relive Peter Parker's story in a bustling New York cityscape. $36 at Steam $60 at Epic Games Store

8 Watch Dogs: Legion (2020)

The graphics were the best part

Watch Dogs: Legion might not be remembered as fondly as its predecessors, but one thing no one can fault it for are its brilliant ray traced visuals. In fact, for a long time, it remained one of the best-looking games around. London never looked better, thanks to the punchy reflections and lighting. At maximum settings, the game still struggles to break 60 FPS in most areas on modern GPUs like the RTX 4070.

The story might not have impressed gamers, and the gameplay can be a hit or miss for some, but Watch Dogs: Legion still ranks high on my list of graphically impressive titles that make the most of ray tracing.

Watch Dogs: Legion Watch Dogs: Legion is the third game in the series, set in a near-futuristic London. Players become part of the Resistance, recruiting anyone from the world and engaging in hacking, exploration, and combat as they take back London.

$60 at Steam $60 at Epic Games Store

Related How to enable Nvidia DLSS Nvidia's DLSS technology adds extreme detail to select games - but it only works if you enable it!

7 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (2024)

A masterful showcase of modern ray tracing