We all have our favorite video game franchise that regularly gives us polished titles filled with hours of fun and unforgettable moments. But sometimes, even the most beloved series can crash and burn with just one bad release. Whether it's through poor decisions, technical disasters, or just missing the mark completely, some games have seriously damaged their franchises. From Duke Nukem Forever to Mass Effect: Andromeda, these games are reminders of how quickly things can go wrong for a gaming franchise.

Related 8 most expensive video game failures of all-time Not every game has a good launch, but these games were particularly disastrous, causing financial loss, studio closure and even industry-wide collapse

10 Dead Space 3

A departure from the horror genre