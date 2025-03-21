Having a backlog of games you've picked up but put down for one reason or another is a natural part of being a gamer. What you end up playing will ebb and flow, the way any hobby or passion you have goes through different changes.

Each year though, it's worth taking stock of your backlog and wondering what you ought to be checking off. Sometimes all this comes down to is vibes, but other times there's plenty that may be on your backlog that's quite topical.

In 2025 for example, there are a number of games you should be returning to, whether to finally finish them off, or go back for a second time around, ahead of some of this year's biggest releases. The following games are just a few of the titles that you should be starting over.

6 BioShock

Time to remind yourself why this game is so revered.