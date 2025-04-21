There is no denying that Mario Kart World is one of the most anticipated games of 2025. Even with the game being a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, people are ready to shell out the money to get the new system and the game. If you don't have the money to spend on a new system and an $80 game, then there are other options that you can take. Multiple games that contend with Mario Kart World have either been released or are coming out​​​​​. So, if you want to avoid the higher price tag, here are some games that you can play until Nintendo decides to lower the price.

4 Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Mario's top rival