Making games isn't easy. That's something any game developer will be able to tell you. They'll also be able to tell you how the process of making a game almost never goes the way they thought it was going to go at the start. Unless they've been around the block enough times to expect it to be a little bit chaotic.

Even with that expectation, there are still games that have stories behind them that reinforce the old adage, that truth can very often be stranger than fiction.

4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Developed by 38 Studios, released February 7, 2012