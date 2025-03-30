Gaming has slowly but surely become a cornerstone of pop culture, earning its rightful place in the cultural zeitgeist. Over the past couple of decades, the industry has ballooned in popularity, drawing in bigger audiences — and with that, bigger names. While Hollywood stars lending their voices to video game characters isn’t exactly new, their presence has only become more prominent in recent years.

However, now and then, a performance comes along that doesn’t just fit the character — it defines them. When done right, these actors don’t just bring star power; they elevate the game, making some unforgettable gaming experiences. Sure, there’s an argument that Hollywood casting in games can sometimes feel distracting, but what about the performances on this list? They only made their respective games that much better.

Related 5 underrated freebies on the Epic Games Store you probably missed The Epic Games Store has been giving gamers great games for free, but there's plenty of masterpieces you might have forgotten to snag.

5 Rami Malek - Until Dawn

A masterclass in madness and vulnerability