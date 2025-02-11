Like a lot of people, my gaming youth was marked mostly by console games, whether they were handheld or home consoles. However, long before I built my first gaming PC, there was a very formative time I had playing games on a computer that required nothing but an internet connection.

Browser games were a huge part of my life in my early high school days, with games like Happy Wheels being the funniest thing on the planet, to my friends and I at 13. Thankfully, a lot has changed since then.

Browser games have gotten better, and while Happy Wheels still gets a nostalgic chuckle from me, I'm much more aware of the breadth that can exist with browser games now, which is why this list has been designed to show you eight free browser games you should check out for free.

8 Vampire Survivors

No vampires included.

Yes, the BAFTA game of the year for 2023, Vampire Survivors can be played in your browser, for free, from developer poncle. In fairness, it is marked as a "demo web version," with the full game still being available on pretty much any platform you'd want. So it's not the whole game. But it shouldn't be a surprise that the excellent bullet-hell game that pretty much took over the world in 2022 still slaps, even in demo form.

You can still easily lose hours of time on the browser version, and experience all the same weapons and upgrades from the game's launch version. With just the original four characters, there's still so much fun to be had here.

Vampire Survivors (Play in your browser at itch.io)

7 Celeste Classic

Just breathe, Madeline.