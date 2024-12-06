Microsoft Excel has a massive suite of powerful features and functions to perform the most complex mathematical calculations. But, did you know there are lots of fun ways to use Excel? What if I told you that you could play full-fledged games inside of Excel, including legendary titles like Snake and Monopoly! Yes, you no longer need to minimize your spreadsheet at work every time you crave a quick break.

Just the way users around the globe have created a plethora of Excel templates to track workouts and plan expenses, there are a bunch of Excel enthusiasts who have built games from the ground up. Not only are these games a good way to kill time, but they're also a nice throwback to some legacy games that we played during our childhood! Simply download the macros for the games and start playing with a double-click.

Related 5 reasons Excel on mobile can be just as good as on your PC Microsoft Excel can seem rather intimidating on a small screen, but some handy features can improve the experience

8 Snake

Bring back those Nokia high scores

Remember those days when the only form of entertainment we had on our phones was the legendary Snake game? My first phone was the Nokia 1100, and I've spent hours together trying to beat my high score as the levels passed by. While neither Nokia nor the game exists anymore, you can relive those fond memories on your spreadsheet thanks to this awesome Snake mod!

There are three speeds to choose from, along with different levels that have mazes to make the game more challenging. It's definitely worth trying out.

7 Tetris

Get your blocks in order

After breaking bricks in Break Out, it's time to assemble them in Tetris! Yet another classic game has made its way to Excel with a UI that's rather impressive. The developer has clearly put a lot of effort into this one, since there are multiple modes and settings that you can play around with to extend your coffee break. I also loved the dash of color which gives the game a modern look as opposed to when I last played it on a monochrome handheld.

6 Scrabble

Compete with your colleagues

Who doesn't like this legendary game? After all, Scrabble is second on the list of most-sold board games ever, along with Monopoly (also on this list), which comes in at the number one spot. The fun of building long words and scoring double or triple-word points is unmatched! The best part about this version of Scrabble for Excel is that you can play against the computer or in multiplayer mode, where you can compete against your colleagues at work.

Not only can you impress your friends with your latest discovery of Scrabble on Excel, but you can even show off your vocabulary or put it to the test against your mates. You can set the desired level when playing against the computer, and even choose the time duration of the game. Other features like changing titles, verifying the correctness of words, and loading a dictionary are all present. It's impressive how the developer has managed to cram so many cool features into a game that literally runs on an Excel spreadsheet.

5 Monopoly

The never-ending game

Is it just me or has no one even been a part of a Monopoly game from start to finish? Every time I played it as a kid with my friends, the game would go on for so long that we would just randomly end it without a winner. Well, if you wish to relive those memories, you can now play Monopoly on your computer right inside Excel!

Everything you would expect from the game like the bank, community chest, chance cards, building, trading, mortgaging, etc., are all present. Again, this is something that's both surprising and commendable for a game built in Excel. You can play against the computer or with up to three other players (for a total of four). Just don't play during short breaks because we all know how that's going to (not) end.

4 Chess strategy

Make your move

Having a dull day at work and want to sharpen your senses a bit? It's time to fire up a game of chess on your PC. While chess is a default game available to play on both Windows and macOS, there's a slight twist to this specific version on Excel. This isn't an actual chess game to play on Excel, but what you can do is view some famous moves and openings on the board that will help you learn the game better. Hence, the name Chess Games Viewer. You can then use these skills to impress your co-workers by challenging them to a game of chess!

3 2048

Modern Sudoku

One of the first games I played when I newly got a smartphone back in 2011 was 2048. Apart from the fact that it was one of the only few games that the sub-par hardware on my low-end budget phone could run, it made me think and come up with strategies to win the game instead of purely entertaining me. In fact, to this date, I play 2048 on my phone whenever I want to give myself a challenge.

Thanks to this port of 2048 for Excel, I can now play quick sessions of the game on my computer instead of reaching out for my phone. Interestingly, the game has a toggle that allows you to switch between 2D and 3D versions - something that I found to be quite cool. The 3D version adds depth as the size of the blocks keeps increasing as and when they multiply. Overall, a nice way to give your brain a little bit of exercise when you're bored.

2 Connect 4

Join the dots

When I first started writing this article, I didn't have a specific order for the games in mind. Then, I decided to arrange them in the order of how much I've played each game. Based on that, Connect 4 has to be number two. This is yet another game on which I've spent hours, simply because it is so addictive! Play against the computer to get a row or column of four dots in a row, and repeat until you're tired.

1 Soccer

If you think you're too cool to play FIFA on a PS5, the Excel version of Soccer is for you. There's no passing or shooting, unlike other football games. You either play as a cup manager or a league manager and lead your team to victory! The game has seen multiple iterations and is now quite advanced with predictions, result planners, and simulations. If you think you understand the ins and outs of the game and can manage a team of your own, the Excel soccer game is a good way to unwind after a tiring day at work.

Related 7 built-in Windows games I miss the most Who doesn't love the old Windows built-in games? Here are my all-time favorites

Work and play

Along with the fact that you get to relive nostalgia, the best part about playing games on Excel is when your boss shows up, all you have to do is hit Ctrl + N on your keyboard to open a new workbook within Excel, and you're working on an actual spreadsheet. A complete win-win, if you ask me.