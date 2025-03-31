When a game launches, its reception can be wildly different from how it's perceived just a few weeks — or even years — later. When games are received poorly — either by critics or players — they either go down in history with their mediocre reviews, or actually strap in and improve upon every part.

While some games have had pretty disastrous launches that plant them in the hall of fame of gaming-related failures, some manage to do a complete 360 and revamp their image completely, in the eyes of critics as well as gamers. Whether it was through patches that improved performance or technical aspects, or simply the passage of time that made us start looking back at some games fondly, here are 6 games we might praise today, but definitely weren’t impressed by at launch.

6 Assassin’s Creed Unity

The last great Assassin's Creed before the big pivot