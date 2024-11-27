One of the major factors behind the popularity of PC gaming is the superior performance and visual fidelity, which you can't always get even on modern consoles. Thanks to more powerful graphics cards and CPUs, a gaming PC can deliver fantastic visuals while maintaining high framerates in today's best PC games.

This experience is further enhanced if you have a great OLED gaming monitor. Due to per-pixel dimming, OLED monitors are capable of inky blacks, true HDR, and near-instantaneous response time. You can undoubtedly enjoy the OLED experience on your console, but the fluid gameplay delivered by a gaming PC takes things to another level. Of course, you need a powerful setup to enjoy these 10 amazing PC games in all their glory on your OLED monitor.

10 Destiny 2 (2019)

OLED is the way

Destiny 2 might not be known for a compelling narrative or revolutionary gameplay, but what it does better than many other online shooters is immersing players in a fantastical world full of interesting lore, with futuristic weapons and combat. This free-to-play game is still going strong, thanks to regular content updates.

The game's visuals are one of its other highlights, enhancing immersion and allowing players to make full use of their high-end displays, especially OLED monitors. If you enjoy getting into hours of engaging fun with friends online, Destiny 2 is one of the best and most visually impressive games to experience.

9 Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Return to your roots