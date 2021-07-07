GameSir’s new phone grip has a fan to reduce heat while gaming

If you are an avid mobile gamer, then you have probably heard of the brand GameSir. The Chinese accessory maker has some interesting controllers and grips for mobile devices to help you during your long gaming sessions. After launching the GameSir X2 earlier this year, the company has now come up with a new solution called the GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon, a premium smartphone grip that features an advanced cooling system, a built-in touch-based joystick, a kickstand, and RGB lighting.

The F8 Pro Snowgon can accommodate smartphones ranging from 100mm to 173mm in length and has a rounded finish for a comfortable grip. The most interesting feature of this new mobile grip is the 5-stage cooling system. According to the company, it has a built-in 7-blade fan placed inside an aluminum alloy column. It is connected via a semiconductor ‘refrigeration chip’, a cold plate, and finally, a silicon-based thermal pad to ensure that your smartphone remains cool while running the most demanding high-end games. The cooling fan also has RGB lighting for aesthetic purposes. To power up the cooling system, the grip has a USB-C port at the bottom. Sadly there is no inbuilt battery, which means you need to carry a charger or a power bank if you want to fully utilize the cooling potential.

Additionally, GameSir has some accessories that can be bundled with F8 Pro Snowgon. There is a removable and adjustable touch-sensitive joystick that can be quite useful for games like PUBG Mobile (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and Call of Duty Mobile, as one can assign the joystick for movement. Such joysticks are not always reliable, though, as the company suggests that it may not work as intended under certain circumstances. For instance, if your phone has thick bezels or a glass screen protector, you might face issues with the joystick. The company also has some finger sleeves and trigger buttons that can be used to enhance your gaming experience further.

The GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon mobile cooling grip is currently available via crowdfunding at Indiegogo, priced at $35, with delivery expected in late August. It is also available for pre-order on GameSir’s official website for $39.99 and will soon hit Amazon once the crowdfunding campaign has been concluded.