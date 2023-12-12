Mobile processors are getting much more powerful, with Apple's A-series lineup and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips leading the charge. With improvements to remote play and game streaming, we've gotten a reinvigorated market for handheld mobile gaming controllers. Just attach them to your phone, and you have an experience somewhat like a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck.

The GameSir G8 Galileo is one of these options, and it stands out from the pack with features like customizable joysticks, button mapping, and great ergonomics. But is it enough to make a smartphone gaming controller worthwhile? That might depend on what you're looking for — or, more importantly, whether you have a great smartphone or not.

About this review: GameSir provided me with a G8 Galileo for the purposes of this review, and the company didn't have input into its contents.

GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller Great mobile controller A mobile gaming controller that feels familiar 8 / 10 The GameSir G8 Galileo is a mobile gaming controller where you can attach your phone in between two parts of an Xbox button layout. It sacrifices portability for better ergonomics and provides pass-through USB-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It's a great option for the market, but can your phone keep up? Brand GameSir Platform iOS, Android Battery None Connectivity USB-C Headset Support Yes, via 3.5mm jack Programmable Yes, A/B/X/Y/LB/RB/LT/RT/LS/RS/View/Menu/Capture/D-Pad Extra Buttons 2 Pros It connects via USB-C

Three gaming modes offer versatile compatibility

Pass-through USB-C and 3.5mm jacks are huge perks

You can customize the controller's faceplate Cons The ergonomic design makes it less compact

Your phone's power might be a limiting factor $80 at Amazon $80 at GameSir

Pricing and availability

The GameSir G8 Galileo retails for $80, and you can buy it on Amazon or GameSir's website. The controller comes in one colorway, which is a light gray body with purple and gray buttons. The GameSir G8 Galileo also comes with extra user-replaceable joysticks, so you can pick the one that feels best for you.

What I like

The design puts function over form

Close

The GameSir G8 Galileo is a mobile gaming controller that looks like an Xbox controller with your phone in the middle, and this design is both a feature and a flaw, depending on who you ask. The ergonomics make it feel like a real console controller, which is great if you like the Xbox layout. The thicker sides are easier to hold since your hand can conform to the shape of it comfortably. No matter what size smartphone you have, it'll fit inside the G8 Galileo. However, using a great foldable phone with this controller isn't ideal because they have to fold downward due to the placement of the USB-C connector.

The ergonomics make it feel like a real console controller, which is great if you like the Xbox layout.

GameSir put function over form when designing this controller, and it shows. If you had told me the G8 Galileo was an original Xbox Wireless Controller just based on feel and gameplay, I would've believed you. The buttons and triggers all felt responsive and firm, whereas cheaper buttons can start to feel mushy and sticky quickly.

The connection method is great and offers pass-through

Another area where the G8 Galileo excels is in how it connects with your smartphone. It uses a USB-C port, so you won't have to worry about fiddling with a Bluetooth connection or keeping it charged. As a result, the G8 Galileo will work with iOS and Android, provided the iOS device has a USB-C port. But my favorite part about the USB-C port is that it can rotate up and down on a hinge. You can lift your phone straight up to disconnect it without worrying about damaging the USB-C connector, making things a lot easier to set up.

My favorite part about the G8 Galileo's USB-C port is that it can rotate up and down on a hinge.

There are also pass-through ports, which are key to turning the G8 Galileo into a mobile gaming station. You get a USB-C port that can be used to charge your phone while gaming, enabling longer play sessions. There's also a 3.5mm jack that can be used for earbuds, a speaker, or a full-on headset. With the G8 Galileo, you'll have the capabilities of a controller, charger, and 3.5mm jack, all with the latency of a wired connection. This is vastly superior to competing options that rely on Bluetooth for one or more of these features.

It's surprisingly customizable, with user-removable parts

Close

I rarely get shocked when opening up a product for the first time, but I was amazed to see extra joysticks in the box. Sure enough, you can pop off the faceplate with your fingernail and swap out the joystick. There's no soldering or technical know-how required. It's as simple as pulling the old joystick out and pressing the new one in. This is really cool to see on an $80 controller, and it gives you a lot of control over your experience. Paired with two extra buttons and custom mapping capabilities, this controller is great for customization.

What I don't like

It's pretty bulky and not very portable

All those great things I mentioned about the G8 Galileo's ergonomics and build quality come at the expense of portability. This controller is 2.13 inches thick and 8.54 inches long, so it will take up quite a bit of space in your bag. I've seen other much smaller phone controllers, and people prioritizing portability should look to other options. But for me, I think what the G8 Galileo provides in exchange for thickness is a worthy tradeoff.

Your phone might not be able to keep up

As great as the G8 Galileo is, it's important to remember that this controller will be as good as your smartphone. This accessory improves how you control your games, but it doesn't necessarily elevate your mobile gaming experience. During my testing, I found that the G8 Galileo was solid at just about everything, but using it with my Pixel Fold was very limiting. The smartphone really struggled with Fortnite, although lighter games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile performed better and let the Galileo G8 shine. Think about what games you want to play on your phone before you buy a gaming controller because their performance demands could define your experience.

This accessory improves how you control your games, but it doesn't necessarily elevate your mobile gaming experience.

While I couldn't try it on the G8 Galileo myself, cloud streaming might be the ideal use case for this controller. It'll let you play high-quality games on a great controller without wondering whether your smartphone is hindering the experience.

Should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo Gaming Controller?

You should buy the GameSir G8 Galileo if:

You want an ergonomic and customizable mobile gaming controller

You have a phone with a USB-C port

You plan to play less demanding games or stream games through the cloud

You should NOT buy the GameSir G8 Galileo if:

You want the most compact mobile gaming controller

You have an iPhone with a Lightning connector

The GameSir G8 Galileo can't single-handedly turn your phone into a device that beats a console or a great gaming PC, but it can control one aspect of the gaming experience and adds peripherals to your smartphone. With an ergonomic design and pass-through ports, the G8 Galileo can actually turn your smartphone into a gaming station with connection to a power source and a headset. For it to be worth it, though, you'll have to use a smartphone powerful enough to play the mobile games you enjoy comfortably.