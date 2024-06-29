GameSir has a new controller in the Kaleid lineup, and it's called the Kaleid Flux. This is a wired controller that connects to Xbox consoles, PCs, and the Steam Deck via a USB-C connection. Usually, a cable is paired with a game controller as a cost-cutting measure. In this case, the opposite is true. The Kaleid Flux uses the included USB-A to USB-C cable to provide a 1,000Hz polling rate while connected to a great gaming PC, and that's eight times higher than the rate of the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. If you're one of the rare PC gamers that love controllers, this controller is a way to use the input device you prefer without adding latency.

Beyond that, the Kaleid Flux has a cool transparent design and a black-and-gold colorway. It looks pretty good normally, but the RGB lightstrips on the left and right sides of the controller really round out the appearance. It's tough to give up wireless connectivity, and the Kaleid Flux isn't for everyone as a result. But for people who want the fastest controller input on PC, the GameSir Kaleid Flux is a solid value at $47.

Pricing, specs, and availability

GameSir released the Kaleid Flux in late May alongside a standard Kaleid version, and both are officially-licensed Xbox controllers. The Kaleid Flux was originally set to sell for $66, but it's available on Amazon and at GameSir's website for $47. Aside from Xbox consoles, the Kaleid Flux also connects to Windows 10 and 11 computers as well as Steam Deck handhelds. There is a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, themed with black and gold to match the controller itself.

What I like

The transparent, black-and-gold design is excellent

Close

It's not often a controller has the "wow" factor for me when I first unbox it, because of how many I've seen over the years. But I was stunned when I opened up the packaging for the GameSir Kaleid Flux. The controller is simply gorgeous, and it somehow blends character with a minimalist design. From a distance, the Kaleid Flux is just a black-and-gold controller. It's more black than gold, and it keeps a pretty low-key appearance — although this gold color is a bit tacky for my personal taste.

I was stunned when I opened up the packaging for the GameSir Kaleid Flux.

The fun part is that the face of the controller is actually transparent, and you can look inside the Kaleid Flux. Unlike most transparent tech, you're not really looking at this controller's internals through the transparent plastic window. Instead, you see a silver-and-gold pattern that completely matches the Kaleid Flux's aesthetics. When you power the controller on, there are two thick lightstrips outlining the sides of the Kaleid Flux. There's also a thinner strip surrounding the Xbox controller. The design alone makes the Kaleid Flux stand out compared to a stock Xbox controller.

It feels great and features a fast polling rate

Of course, the important part of a controller isn't how it looks — it's how it plays. While I loved the luminescent appearance of the last GameSir controller I reviewed, the GameSir Nova, I wasn't a fan of how it felt during gaming sessions. Luckily, that isn't the case with this model. The Kaleid Flux feels great while gaming, and that's thanks to the Hall effect joysticks that are satisfying to use.

The Kaleid Flux feels great while gaming, and that's thanks to the Hall effect joysticks that are satisfying to use.

If you're using the Kaleid Flux on a PC, you can take advantage of the controller's 1,000Hz polling rate. This is a big deal, because top gaming keyboards like the Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard offer the exact same polling rate. I'm not going to make the claim that the Kaleid Flux will give you the same performance of that keyboard, but input lag won't be as much of a problem. For reference, the Xbox Wireless Controller is locked at a 125Hz polling rate. Gamers of any skill level will be able to notice the difference in responsiveness between the Xbox controller and the GameSir Kaleid Flux.

Overall, the gaming experience is great. My only gripe with the Kaleid Flux is that it uses membrane buttons. Some may prefer them for a quieter playing experience, but after trying microswitch face buttons on the Razer Kishi Ultra, I don't want to go back.

What I don't like

It's too easy to accidentally press the back buttons

A lot of the pain points that come with using the Kaleid Flux come down to personal preference. I prefer using a wireless controller, but that simply means the Kaleid Flux isn't for me, and that's okay. The objective downside to using this controller is the position and size of the back buttons. They're huge and are situated right where your fingers want to naturally rest on the controller grips. As such, I found myself accidentally triggering the customizable buttons all the time. My main controller is the one built into the Asus ROG Ally, which has back buttons on the grips, and I don't have this problem while using that device.

The back buttons are huge, and are situated right where your fingers want to naturally rest on the controller grips.

Speaking of the best PC gaming handhelds, the Kaleid Flux doesn't work great with them out of the box. My ROG Ally got confused, since it detected two wired controller inputs — the built-in controller and the Kaleid Flux. Simply disabling the built-in controller within the command center fixed things, so it wasn't a big deal. If you plan to use this controller with a handheld, it's something to keep in mind.

Should you buy the GameSir Kaleid Flux?

You should buy the GameSir Kaleid Flux if:

You want a wired controller with low latency

You're looking for a stylish controller

You want a controller with Hall effect joysticks

You should NOT buy the GameSir Kaleid Flux if:

You need Bluetooth support

You'd rather pay a bit more for an Xbox Wireless Controller

You want a controller for Android or iOS gaming

The special thing about the GameSir Kaleid Flux is that it is officially licensed by Xbox, and that has benefits — even for PC gamers. This means that you have a full Xbox layout, including the Xbox button, as well as plug-and-play support on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. There's also a pretty cool transparent design with two RGB lighting strips, and accent lighting around the Xbox button.

However, the reason to choose the Kaleid Flux over the regular Xbox Wireless Controller is the 1,000Hz polling rate. It won't replace your professional gaming keyboard, but it will significantly reduce latency and input lag compared to a standard wireless controller. If these all sound like appealing features, the GameSir Kaleid Flux is a good buy at under $50.