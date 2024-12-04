Key Takeaways The GameSir X3 Pro controller keeps your phone cool while gaming to prevent overheating issues.

Mobile gaming has come a long way over the last decade. Modern-day games are a far cry from the classics of Candy Crush and Fruit Ninja; now, they're full-blown 3D experiences that wouldn't look amiss on a console. Because of this, our phones now need the same type of TLC that we give our laptops and devices. If you're looking for something to suit your gaming needs, the GameSir X3 Pro mobile gaming controller is the way to go.

The GameSir X3 Pro mobile gaming controller helps keep your phone cool

The main draw of the GameSir X3 Pro mobile gaming controller is the active cooling. If you love mobile gaming, you've likely experienced your phone getting uncomfortably hot as it churns through the graphics. The GameSir controller is designed to remove this head and ensure your phone doesn't overheat while you game.

Fortunately, the GameSir is more than just a cooling pad. It also lets you customize it to suit your needs best:

Personalization is at the forefront of the X3 Pro's design, with detachable and replaceable stick caps, D-pad, face button caps, and grips. Gamers can adapt the controller’s layout and feel to their style, whether for enhanced ergonomics or a visually unique appearance.

The controller features a dual-function Type-C charging port that can keep both the phone and the cooling system charged while you play. If you dislike anything, you can download the GameSir app and use it to tweak dead zones, rumble strength, and more.

If you're interested in grabbing one, the GameSir X3 Pro mobile game controller is now available for $79.99.