There are a handful of reasons why you might want to use a great gaming controller as an alternative to a mouse and keyboard on a gaming PC. They're excellent for racing games, multiplayer sports games, and retro game emulation — just to name a few use cases. But depending on your needs, spending $60 or more on a gaming controller might not make the most sense. That's where the GameSir Nova comes in. It's a Bluetooth gaming controller that costs around $35 and works with a variety of operating systems and platforms. It works best with the Nintendo Switch, since it has full HD rumble support that mimics the Switch Pro controller.

The controller is decent on other platforms, too, although rumble support isn't as good. The overall gameplay experience isn't great, either. The GameSir Nova doesn't have analog joysticks, and that's probably the biggest problem with the controller's gameplay. It has a stunning design and a great price, but if you can pay more for a better controller, you should.

About this review: GameSir sent me a Nova controller for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

GameSir Nova Budget game controller The design and price are the reasons to buy this controller 6.5 / 10 $32 $36 Save $4 The GameSir Nova is a versatile Bluetooth gaming controller that can work with most platforms, including macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and even Nintendo Switch. It comes in a cool green transparent colorway with RGB lighting, and that may be the GameSir Nova's best feature. But compared to other Bluetooth controllers that cost only a bit more, actual gameplay leaves something to be desired.

Transparent green controller looks excellent and features RGB

The price might be right at $35

Hall effect joysticks won't suffer from stick drift later on Cons Full rumble support is only available on Nintendo Switch

Buttons and triggers aren't as tactile and comfortable as I'd like

Included USB-C cable is short $32 at Amazon $36 at GameSir

Pricing and availability

The GameSir Nova costs $36 at full price and is available directly from GameSir's website and on Amazon. At the time of writing, the controller is a few dollars cheaper on Amazon. The GameSir Nova comes in two colors: green and white. However, it's important to note that the green colorway is really just blue, with a transparent plastic chassis.

Specs

GameSir Nova Platform Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, macOS Battery 1,200mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C Programmable Yes Colors Green, White Price 400 grams

What I like

The transparent blue chassis is easily the GameSir Nova's best feature

Close

The standout aspect of the GameSir Nova is the controller's design. I was fortunate enough to try the green colorway, which I've only been calling "green" thus far because that's how GameSir lists it. The controller is really blue, maybe on the teal side, but I love the color. The best part about the Nova's chassis is that it's made of transparent plastic, so you can really get a good look at the inside of the controller. This is most clear on the back side of it, where it's possible to view the 1,200 mAh battery and some of the internal connections through the transparent plastic.

The controller is really blue, maybe on the teal side, but I love the color.

The XYAB buttons are pink, and serve as a great accent color for the mostly-blue GameSir Nova. There is some GameSir branding printed on the front, but overall, it's a standard game controller. The key differentiating factor is the see-through chassis, and it makes the controller simply feel more fun. Transparent tech is making a comeback, and I'm here for it.

It works with pretty much any device you'd want it to

The other great thing about the GameSir Nova is that it works with so many platforms — even ones it doesn't officially support. GameSir says that the Nova controller will work with the Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, as well as iOS and Android devices. Not on the list is macOS, but the GameSir Nova worked just fine with my iMac anyway. I had a blast playing retro games on my iMac with Delta Emulator and the GameSir Nova.

I had a blast playing retro games on my iMac with Delta Emulator and the GameSir Nova.

You'll get the best experience on a Nintendo Switch, though. The HD rumble support is designed and optimized for use with the Nintendo Switch, and the Nova is partially positioned as a cheaper controller than the Switch Pro. Still, the GameSir Nova worked great over Bluetooth with all the devices I tested it with.

What I don't like

The actual gameplay experience isn't great — and the triggers are the problem

Unfortunately, the area where the GameSir falters is the one that is arguably the most important: gameplay. There are some good things about the GameSir Nova, like how it uses Hall effect joysticks that won't succumb to stick drift over time. However, there is much more bad than good. The worst part is the triggers, which aren't analog. In any kind of game where you need precision triggers, like racing games where the amount of force by which you press the trigger down controls the acceleration, you'll be disappointed by the GameSir Nova's performance.

Unfortunately, the area where the GameSir falters is the one that is arguably the most important: gameplay.

There are other downsides, too. The face buttons use a membrane layer that makes them more difficult to press than a typical microswitch. The joysticks have this same problem, especially when pushing them down, like to sprint in Fortnite. All told, there are way too many compromises in terms of gameplay experience that come with the GameSir Nova to recommend it for most people.

Should you buy the GameSir Nova?

Close

You should buy the GameSir Nova if:

You need a Nintendo Switch controller on a budget

You like the transparent blue colorway and RGB lighting effects

You want a cheap controller with Hall effect joysticks

You should NOT buy the GameSir Nova if:

You want a controller with better rumble feedback on other platforms

You don't care for the RGB lighting or transparent design

You have the extra money to spend on an Xbox Wireless Controller

Every budget gaming controller is going to come with compromises, so the fact that the GameSir Nova has a few isn't surprising at this price point. However, it feels like GameSir didn't focus on the right things when designing the Nova. The inclusion of Hall effect joysticks and a few customizable buttons are nice to see, but that's where the positive feedback about the GameSir Nova's buttons and triggers end. Gaming with the GameSir Nova was far less enjoyable than using my standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and even accounting for price differences, I'd pick the latter 10 out of 10 times.

To me, there are two main reasons you should buy the GameSir Nova. The first is if you're a Nintendo Switch user who wants a cheap and stylish alternative to the Switch Pro controller. The other is if you're just looking for a spare or secondary controller and like the GameSir Nova's design. For everyone else looking for a main gaming controller, it's a good idea to pay more to get a better experience than the Nova can offer.