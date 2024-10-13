The good ol’ KB+M combo works really well for FPS, CRPG, and MMORPG titles. But there’s no denying that controllers provide a more engaging experience in titles belonging to the racing, platformer, hack-and-slash, and a variety of other genres.

But there’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars on a controller. While the company usually manufactures gamepads for the mobile community, GameSir’s latest Tarantula Pro is a multi-platform accessory that's also designed for PC and console gamers. Despite its affordable price, it combines solid ergonomics with a couple of unique features. So, here are my impressions after spending well over three weeks with the Tarantula Pro.

Related Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller review: Pressing all the right buttons The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best custom Xbox controller I've ever used, worth every cent of its asking price.

About this review: GameSir sent me their Tarantula Pro controller. But the company had no input into the contents of this review.

A solid controller for PC gamers GameSir Tarantula Pro 8 / 10 The Tarantula Pro is GameSir's latest budget-friendly controller that features a symmetrical design remniscent of Sony's DualShock/DualSense gamepads. Compatible with PCs, smartphones, and the Nintendo Switch, the Tarantula Pro packs swappable face buttons, HD rumble motors, and nine customizable buttons. Pros 6-axis gyroscope sensor and dual face button layouts are great for emulation

HD rumble motors provide responsive vibrations

Symmetrical design at an affordable price

Nine mappable buttons Cons Impossible to modify the controller settings on PC $70 at Amazon $70 at GameSir

Pricing, specs, and availability

The GameSir Tarantula Pro launched earlier this month for $70 and is only available in a jet-black color scheme. While GameSir ships a charging cable and a wireless USB dongle with the base version, you can spend an extra $10 to grab a charging dock for the gamepad. Speaking of, the Tarantula Pro is currently up for purchase on Amazon and GameSir’s website, and we expect other third-party retailers to stock up on the controller in the near future.

GameSir Tarantula Pro Platform PC, Android, iOS, Switch Battery 1,200mAh Connectivity Wired, wireless (Bluetooth, USB dongle) Headset Support No Extra Buttons 9 customizable buttons Colors Black Price $70 Weight 325g Joystick type Hall-effect (TMR) Polling rate 1000Hz Expand

What I like about the GameSir Tarantula Pro

Solid build quality, alongside swappable face buttons, gyroscope sensor, and amazing rumble motors

Close

Appearance-wise, the Tarantula Pro has a striking resemblance to modern PlayStation controllers – particularly the DualShock 4 – with the two hall-effect TMR analog sticks lying in the middle and the directional pad pushed to the top-left corner. However, a clear distinction lies in the face buttons, which lack any markings whatsoever. That’s because the Tarantula Pro uses swappable face buttons, allowing you to switch between the ABXY (Nintendo) and BAYX (Xbox) layouts at will. In fact, you’ll hear the gears slot into place whenever you switch it on or change the layouts by pressing the rear M key in tandem with the A button.

The Tarantula Pro uses swappable face buttons, allowing you to switch between the ABXY (Nintendo) and BAYX (Xbox) layouts at will.

Close

As someone who adores the replaceable buttons in GameSir’s X4 Aileron and G8+ controllers, I have to highlight that the Tarantula Pro makes customizing the face buttons a lot easier than its mobile-oriented siblings. Flipping the controller over will reveal two latches under the hall-effect triggers, and you can use them to switch between hair-trigger and full-press modes.

Under the hood, the gamepad includes highly responsive HD rumble motors, easily some of the best I’ve ever used. In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you’d feel slightly weaker vibrations when exiting the hangar than you would when dodging and activating the boost function. Likewise, you’ll experience different magnitudes of rumble for different in-game actions, which makes for an even more immersive experience. The gamepad also comes with a six-axis gyroscope sensor, and after testing it using emulators on both my PC and Android phone, it works just as well as you’d expect. The 1,000Hz polling rate and minimal input latency on a wired connection makes the GameSir Tarantula Pro extremely satisfying to use.

The gamepad includes highly responsive HD rumble motors, easily some of the best I’ve ever used.

Several mappable buttons and multiple connectivity options

Above the camouflage-like patterns of the GameSir Tarantula Pro, you’ll find an entire row of buttons. While I would’ve preferred if the Start and Select buttons were a tad bigger, you get four extra buttons named C1-C4, which can be mapped to your preferred inputs using the Android app (which I’ll go over in a bit). Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed a bar bearing the GameSir logo at the top. As it turns out, the bar itself contains three extra buttons, which you can activate by pressing down on the left, right, and center portions. You also get two extra paddles on the back, which, unlike the GameSir Kaleid Flux, can be rendered inaccessible with the nearby latches.

The Tarantula Pro supports wired and wireless connectivity, and you can use Bluetooth or a USB dongle if you aren't fond of relying on cables. Although I prefer the minimal latency of the wired connection, the GameSir’s latest controller works pretty well when used in conjunction with the USB dongle. I also tested the Tarantula Pro on my Android phone, and the controller was pretty responsive over the Bluetooth connection.

The Tarantula Pro supports wired and wireless connectivity, and you can use Bluetooth or a USB dongle if you aren't fond of relying on cables.

What I don’t like about the GameSir Tarantula Pro

There isn’t a companion app for PCs