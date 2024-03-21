Mobile gaming is starting to go mainstream, and I'm not referring to games like Candy Crush or Clash of Clans. With advancements like PC gaming handhelds and game streaming, you can play real AAA titles on the go. Though I'm a huge fan of gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, accessories can turn your smartphone into a portable gaming device without costing even remotely as much. GameSir has been in the mobile gaming controller space for a while, and the GameSir X2s is its latest offering. It's a solid value for under $50, offering a USB-C connector and quality internal hardware. However, the cheap overall build, Nintendo Switch layout, and lack of ports leave a bit to be desired.

About this review: GameSir sent me the X2s controller for review. The company did not have any input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

GameSir X2s Type-C Controller Compact controller It's a more portable controller, but sacrifices were made 7 / 10 The GameSir X2s is a budget mobile gaming controller that uses a USB-C connector to connect to phones from different brands. It'll work with the iPhone 15 series and higher, as well as Android phones with a USB-C port. The layout is a bit wonky, but the joysticks use hall-effect technology. Overall, the build quality could be better, but it's solid for the price. Pros It's a very small controller with telescopic extension to fit most phones

The controller uses Hall effect joysticks and bumpers with mechanical switches

The USB-C connector is finally on the correct side Cons The controller uses a Nintendo Switch layout with small buttons and joysticks

The build quality is subpar with a cheap, plasticky feel

Pricing and availability

GameSir recently released the GameSir X2s Type-C mobile gaming controller, which builds upon a few of its past controllers. It keeps an ultra-low profile and a button layout that mimics the Nintendo Switch. You can get it for $46 at either Amazon or GameSir's official website. Since the controller uses a physical USB-C connector, it'll work with any device that fits and has a USB-C port.

Specs

GameSir X2s Type-C Controller Platform iOS, Android Connectivity USB-C male, USB-C female Programmable Yes Weight 171.6g

What I like

The form factor is compact with a lightweight build

Mobile game controllers can either prioritize comfort and ergonomics or be as small as possible. There are benefits and drawbacks to each approach, but it's clear that GameSir's X2s falls into the latter camp. It's seriously tiny, with a telescopic extension that can be sized to fit a variety of smartphones. It can be stretched between 4.3 inches and 6.6 inches, so it still might not fit the biggest smartphones. More importantly, it weighs just 171.6 grams, which is around the same as many of the best smartphones.

While the overall build quality doesn't feature anything outstanding, GameSir made upgrades where they matter most. Each joystick uses Hall-effect technology, which means they detect input using magnets. This means they are less susceptible to stick drift over time compared to traditional joysticks. The buttons are also mechanical, with the bumpers using microswitches that will feel and sound similar to keyboard switches. To get these specs for under $50 is pretty much unheard of, and the Xbox Wireless Controller retails for $60 as a baseline for comparison.

It's compatible with most phones, and the connector is on the correct side

My main gripe with some of GameSir's past mobile controllers was that they featured a USB-C port on the right side. For foldable owners, that meant the phone's display would flip down rather than flip up. Now, the GameSir X2s features a tilting USB-C connector on the left side. That tilting connector allows you to easily slide in your phone without damaging it, and the left-side USB-C connector lets me use my Pixel Fold like a Nintendo DS. It's a game-changer, because people with big-screen foldables will get the most out of the GameSir X2s thanks to their extra screen real estate.

As I've said in the past, the gaming experience will depend more on your phone's performance capabilities than the specs of your mobile gaming controller. Still, gameplay is extremely solid while using the GameSir X2s. There isn't a lot of latency, and the controller is comfortable. Plus, there's a USB-C port on the bottom left of the controller for passthrough power. I played a few games on my Pixel Fold with the GameSir X2s, and using the mobile controller is far better than using touch controls. However, some design choices made to keep the GameSir X2s compact do have an impact on performance.

What I don't like

I'm not a fan of the Switch layout and the small buttons

The great internal components are somewhat overshadowed by the design decisions made to meet this tiny form factor. For one, the joysticks are insanely small. They're so small that my fingers kept slipping off them while playing games, and they were less easy to control. Adding the included joystick covers helps a bit, but they're still much smaller than the ones on the GameSir G8 Galileo. All the buttons are smaller than you're probably used to, and it's an adjustment. They're also arranged in a Nintendo Switch layout, which is less than ideal.

I prefer the G8 Galileo to the X2s overall, but they're two completely different controllers. The GameSir G8 Galileo is an Xbox-style controller with a large form factor, and it really isn't pocketable. By comparison, the GameSir X2s has a Switch layout and can be easily pushed into a pocket. If your main goal is portability, the GameSir X2s is a good option.

Should you buy the GameSir X2s controller?

You should buy the GameSir X2s if:

You want a portable mobile game controller

You're fine with a Nintendo Switch button layout

You want a controller priced at under $50

You should NOT buy the GameSir X2s if:

You'd prefer a bigger controller with an Xbox or PlayStation layout

You need a 3.5mm headphone jack

You have more money to spend on a controller with better build quality

GameSir designed the X2s mobile gaming controller, in part, after the look of the Nintendo 2DS. It's no surprise then that it sports a flat design with a Nintendo-style button layout. This is great for retro games, but it isn't ideal for modern flagship titles. Depending on what you're looking for, the GameSir X2s could be the perfect mobile gaming solution. At under $50, it's one of the better options in this ultra-competitive price range.